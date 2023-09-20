Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 22,908 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TARS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.76. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,410.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $137,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 902,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,543,286.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,149. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.