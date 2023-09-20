Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 260 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,538,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 29,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,198. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $161.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

