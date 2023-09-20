Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,971 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American States Water by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWR. UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.43%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

