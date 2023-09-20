Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,330 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $85,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $156.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 21.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.30.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

