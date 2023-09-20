Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 343 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Itron worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Itron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

