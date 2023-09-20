Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 343 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Itron worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after buying an additional 104,199 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46.

Insider Activity at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.01 million. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Itron

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.