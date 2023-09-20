Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,750 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Herc worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after buying an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Herc by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 163.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 425,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,498,000 after acquiring an additional 264,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,318,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.54. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $162.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

