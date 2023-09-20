Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 426,341 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.