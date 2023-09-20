Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 437,674 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 437,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

