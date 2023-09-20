Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 46,716 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,716 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.