Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,766 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.