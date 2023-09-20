Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 8,646 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

