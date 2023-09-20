Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 8,873 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,211,000 after buying an additional 663,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,572,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on POR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

