Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $279,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 103,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 70.2% in the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 98,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 40,715 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $29.19.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

