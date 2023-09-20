Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Alteryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

AYX stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

