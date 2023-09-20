Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600 in the last 90 days. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

