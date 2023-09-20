Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,531,000 after buying an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.