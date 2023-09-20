Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,531,000 after buying an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.
Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels
In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:H opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
