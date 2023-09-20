Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

