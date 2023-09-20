Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 150.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 29.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.