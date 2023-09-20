Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,639.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,173 shares of company stock valued at $839,695. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

