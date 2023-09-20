Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426,341 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 110,783 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

