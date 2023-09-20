Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 240.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Melius cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

