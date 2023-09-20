Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $45,648,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $386,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Masco by 57.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAS opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

