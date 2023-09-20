MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 151.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2,625.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 114,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGE Energy

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.