National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 572.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.58 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. bought 2,100 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,758.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

National HealthCare Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

