NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Profile



NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

