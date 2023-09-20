NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $114,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,072,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,549,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 1,236,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

