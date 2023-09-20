Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $907,006 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

