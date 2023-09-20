Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIIW) & Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Financial Contrast

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oncology Institute and Chemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Chemed has a consensus price target of $593.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Chemed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemed is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

This table compares Oncology Institute and Chemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $292.82 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Chemed $2.13 billion 3.62 $249.62 million $15.00 34.15

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A N/A N/A Chemed 10.36% 34.65% 20.25%

Summary

Chemed beats Oncology Institute on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute



The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Chemed



Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

