ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OGS opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGS

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.