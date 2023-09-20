ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after acquiring an additional 383,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after acquiring an additional 251,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.