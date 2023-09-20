Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Orion worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Orion by 101.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Orion during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.57. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.83 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 771,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,661,175.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

