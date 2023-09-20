Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Palomar worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,926,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,926,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $239,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,780. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.08. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

