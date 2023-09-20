Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Planet Fitness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

