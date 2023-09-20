Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $35,392,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $27,617,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,262 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $182,860.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,071.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,724. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

