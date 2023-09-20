Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,117 Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Universal Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.30). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,152.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,942.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Arling purchased 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.41. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,252.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $182,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

