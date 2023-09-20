Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 41,283 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,283 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TETRA Technologies worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TTI shares. TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $175.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

