Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.