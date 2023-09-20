Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

