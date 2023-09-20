Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.32.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $125.91. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.