Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 75,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 40,041 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DLX opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.75 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

