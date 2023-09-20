Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STGW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth $60,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STGW shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Stagwell Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ STGW opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,024.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

