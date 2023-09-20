Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,743,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375,759 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 84,692 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,842 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Janus International Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Janus International Group stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.