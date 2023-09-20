Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 2,173 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 47.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

