Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 224,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,681,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,152,000 after buying an additional 221,030 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,067. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

