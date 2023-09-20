Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

