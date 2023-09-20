Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

