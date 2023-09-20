ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,959 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

DGX opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

