ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 62,219 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 831,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,321,000 after acquiring an additional 277,074 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fortis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,239,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,174,000 after purchasing an additional 91,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,772,000 after buying an additional 1,022,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

Fortis Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.57%.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

