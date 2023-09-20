ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 34,413 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $194,739,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,116,000 after purchasing an additional 92,866 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.86%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

